Kakinada: Zilla Parishad CEO NVV Satyanarayana, civic chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspect facilities at Covid hospitals

Kakinada: Zilla Parishad CEO NVV Satyanarayana inspected the private Covid-19 hospitals in Kakinada on Wednesday. He directed the private hospital managements to provide better medical services with full transparency and accountability to the Covid-19 patients.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy appointed special officers for supervising the services in the private hospitals including ICMR standards fee, organising help desks, availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and others.

Satyanaryana inspected Sri Akshara Hospital, Lalitha Hospital and Siddartha hospital and elicited information from the designated hospital managements regarding treatment and the services to the Covid victims.

Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspected Hope and Lakshmi hospitals.

He examined the oxygen and ICU beds, ventilators and other facilities required by the patients to keep the patients in isolation. He examined the facilities required to prevent fire hazards and gave necessary instructions to the hospital managements.