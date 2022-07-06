Kakinada's first dengue death this monsoon

Kakinada: Hardly two weeks after monsoon entered Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada district has started witnessing viral fevers and dengue cases. An alert has been sounded in the agency regarding the spread of viral fevers.

First dengue death was occurred at GGH Kakinada on July 2. A 10-year-old boy, Madem Joshith, succumbed to dengue and respiratory problems. The dengue case was reported on June 28, an official said.

According to the officials, Joshith went to Visakhapatnam to stay with his grandmother. As he got fever in Vizag, his parents brought Joshith to Kotananduru on June 28. They took him to local RMP for treatment. As his condition worsened, they rushed him to GGH at Kakinada for better treatment. Doctors confirmed that the boy was suffering from dengue and respiratory problems. While undergoing treatment, the boy died on July 2 in the GGH.

After the boy's demise, the paramedical staff rushed to Kotananduru and conducted an anti-larva operation from July 3 to 5. They also conducted door-to-door fever surveys in Kotananduru village and tested whether water was contaminated. They concluded that there was no one suffering from fever in the village.

When The Hans India contacted, District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) A Hanumantha Rao said that 66 dengue cases have been reported in Kakinada district from April to June.