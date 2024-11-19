Kanakadasa’s legacy of music, philosophy remembered

Tirupati / Chittoor: The birth anniversary of Kanakadasa, the revered Carnatic composer, poet and philosopher was celebrated as a state function on Monday. A special programme was organised in Chittoor, where Collector Sumit Kumar and other dignitaries paid floral tributes to Kanakadasa’s portrait and reminisced about his monumental contributions.

Speaking at the event, Collector Sumit Kumar highlighted Kanakadasa’s legacy as a pioneering poet, philosopher and composer from Karnataka. He noted that Kanakadasa’s compositions in Kannada, especially the keertanas (devotional songs), have played a significant role in popularising Carnatic music. The Collector shared that Kanakadasa was born in 1509 in Baada village, Haveri district, Karnataka, to Beeragowda and Bachchamma.

“Kanakadasa, deeply educated and insightful, analysed society from various perspectives. Even at a young age, he authored works such as Narasimha Stotra, Ramadhyana Mantra and Mohana Tarangini. His writings in simple Kannada ensured his philosophical messages reached the common people. A devout Krishna worshiper, he renounced his military career to dedicate his life to spreading Vedantic wisdom through music and literature”, the Collector stated. He also emphasised Kanakadasa’s unique bond with Udupi, a city central to his spiritual journey.

ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, DRO K Mohan Kumar, DEO Varalakshmi, BC Welfare Officer Rabbani Basha, Social Welfare DD Rajyalakshmi, BC Corporation ED Sridevi and several other dignitaries were present.

In Tirupati, Joint Collector Subham Bansal, accompanied by DRO Narasimhulu, led the homage by offering garlands at Kanakadasa’s portrait. Addressing the gathering, Bansal described Kanakadasa as a visionary philosopher, devoted Krishna bhakta and eminent musician. He compared Kanakadasa’s contribution to Kannada music to the influence of Annamayya in Telugu music, noting their shared impact on Indian spiritual and cultural traditions.

BC Welfare Officer Chandrasekhar, Kuruba Association State President Kelle Shetty Kumar, District President Reddappa and others also paid their respects.