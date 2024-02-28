Kandikunta Venkata Prasad conducts door-to-door campaign in Kadiri

Kandikunta Yashoda, accompanied by her husband Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, embarked on a door-to-door campaign in the 18th ward as part of the 6th day of the election campaign. The couple greeted voters and urged them to support the Telugu Desam Party by voting for their candidate Gau Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad.

The campaign was also attended by a number of minority leaders, including Town President Diamond Irfan, CA Farooq, Aslam Basha, Irfan, Ismail, Tajmul, Athik, Pathan Noor, Aslam, Babajan, Jabbar, Khadaru, Biskit Baba, Peera, and Women Leaders Councilor Savithramma, Parveen Banu. The event saw enthusiastic participation from local town leaders and members of the community.