Kandikunta Venkata Prasad intensifies the campaign

Kandikunta Venkata Prasad intensifies the campaign
The joint candidate of the Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP, Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad, campaigned vigorously in villages of Peddannavari...

The joint candidate of the Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP, Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad, campaigned vigorously in villages of Peddannavari Palli, Panchayat, Pulolla Palli, Vemala Gondi, Kottala, Myrada, M. Vaddipalli, and Peddannavari Palli where the people gave him a massive welcome.

The candidate, Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad, urged the people to vote for the bicycle symbol of the Telugu Desam Party as he warmly greeted the crowds at every step of the campaign. The atmosphere in the villages was charged with excitement as the joint candidate received a warm welcome and continued to connect with the people during his campaign.

The joint effort of the Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP was met with great enthusiasm as the candidate engaged with the villagers and shared his vision for the development of the region. With the support of the people, Gau Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad is confident in his campaign and looks forward to the upcoming elections.

