Kandikunta Venkata Prasad intensifies the campaign

The joint candidate of the Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP, Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad, campaigned vigorously in villages of Peddannavari Palli, Panchayat, Pulolla Palli, Vemala Gondi, Kottala, Myrada, M. Vaddipalli, and Peddannavari Palli where the people gave him a massive welcome.

The candidate, Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad, urged the people to vote for the bicycle symbol of the Telugu Desam Party

