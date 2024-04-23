"Kandikunta Venkataprasad Leads Vigorous Campaign Against in Kadiri Rural Mandal"

The election campaign in Kadiri Rural Mandal took a heated turn as TDP MLA candidate Kandikunta Venkataprasad led a vigorous campaign against the YCP government. Visiting villages such as Balappa Gari Palli, Balappa Gari Palli Thanda, Mattuna Gari Palli, and Kummaravandlapalli, Venkataprasad spoke to the residents about the anti-people policies of the current government and the promises of development and welfare under the NDA alliance.

During the campaign, Venkataprasad highlighted the Super Six schemes, including free RTC bus travel for women, ₹1500 per month for women after completing 18 years under Ada-Bidda Nidhi, and ₹3000 per month for the unemployed until they find job opportunities. He also promised free gas cylinders to households as a part of the welfare programs.

The villagers expressed their dissatisfaction with the current government, stating that they have suffered enough during the five years of YCP rule. They voiced their concerns about the deteriorating state of affairs and expressed their readiness to vote for change in the upcoming elections. The residents pledged their support to the bicycle symbol, vowing to elect Venkataprasad with an overwhelming majority.

The campaign was met with enthusiasm by TDP leaders, activists, and villagers, who joined forces to support Venkataprasad in his bid for the MLA seat. As the election date draws near, the battle for Kadiri Rural Mandal heats up, with Venkataprasad leading the charge against the YCP government.