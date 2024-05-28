Live
- AIFF league committee recommends inviting bids for new IWL team
- OpenAI Board forms Safety and Security Committee led by Altman, others
- Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav campaigns for fellow actor Pawan Singh in Bihar
- 'Pakistan can beat any team', says Haris Rauf ahead of 3rd T20I against England
- ECI removes Sandeshkhali SDPO three days before LS polls
- Chelsea close on Enzo Maresca in their hunt for head coach: Report
- Tripura govt to set up Ayurvedic, homeopathy medical colleges soon: CM Saha
- Google introduces new AI features in its Chromebook Plus laptops
- Slowly killing us: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on sugar content, adulteration in food items
- PRAVAAH portal, RBI Retail Direct Mobile Application and FinTech Repository launched for ease of biz
Just In
Kandikunta Venkataprasad pays tribute to NTR on birth anniversary
Highlights
In a show of unity and respect, family members of Telugu Desam Party activists, leaders, and supporters paid tributes to the NTR at MLA candidate Kandikunta Venkataprasad.
The presence of TDP activists, leaders, and supporters underscored the strong bond and camaraderie that exists within the party. The event served as a reminder of the shared values and beliefs that unite TDP members, even in times of loss.
