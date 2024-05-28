Kandikunta Venkataprasad pays tribute to NTR on birth anniversary

In a show of unity and respect, family members of Telugu Desam Party activists, leaders, and supporters paid tributes to the NTR at MLA candidate Kandikunta Venkataprasad. The emotional gathering saw a number of prominent TDP members coming together to honor the memory of their fellow party member.

The presence of TDP activists, leaders, and supporters underscored the strong bond and camaraderie that exists within the party. The event served as a reminder of the shared values and beliefs that unite TDP members, even in times of loss.