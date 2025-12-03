Kandimalla’s bid to record theatre’s evolution applauded

Vijayawada: Preserving the cultural treasures of the past is essential for enriching future generations. Yet, despite the public’s familiarity with many legendary artistes, writers, and technicians, proper documentation about them remains scarce. Though a few theatre enthusiasts have attempted to record the history and evolution of Telugu theatre, still much more needs to be done.

In a conversation with ‘The Hans India,’ Dr Kandimalla Sambasiva Rao, renowned writer and research scholar on Telugu theatre, shared his insights on this significant gap. Dr Sambasiva Rao has authored several books on theatre and its eminent personalities. His recent work, ‘Telugu Natakaranga Moola Stambhalu,’ published by the Ajo Vibho Kandalam Foundation, received wide appreciation.

Building on this effort, he is now presenting another valuable contribution titled ‘Alanati Nataka Prasthanam,’ this time in a comprehensive visual format, which will be released by Ajo Vibho Kandalam Foundation on 5th December in Guntur. As he concluded his discussion, Dr Sambasiva Rao expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ajo Vibho Kandalam Foundation for supporting his mission to document and present a ‘10-hour visual chronicle’ of Telugu theatre for the benefit of future generations.