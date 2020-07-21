Kandukur lockdown from July 24 to 30

Kandukur: The Kandukur town will be in complete lockdown from July 24 to 30, announced the local MLA Manugunta Mahidhar Reddy.

He along with the local RDO Obulesu, DSP Kande Srinivasulu and municipal commissioner Manohar, government hospital superintendent Indrani participated in the Taskforce committee meeting at the RDP office on Tuesday.

After the meeting, the MLA announced that the Coronavirus is very much controlled in the early days but it is wide-spreading now. He said that in order to stop the people from getting infected with the deadly Coronavirus, complete lockdown is the only option they decided.

He announced that the Kandukur town will be completely locked down from July 24 to 30 and they will allow only a few medical shops to function in the meantime. He said that they will also allow few vegetable vendors to open their shops in fixed times up to July 27 only.

He requested the public to not come outside of their house and they will be not allowing any person to leave the town or enter it in the lockdown period.