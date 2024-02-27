Kandula Durgesh gets support for Rajahmundry ticket

Kandula Durgesh, the charioteer and president of the erstwhile East Godavari district of the Jana Sena party, has been announced as the MLA candidate for Rajahmundry Rural Constituency. Durgesh, known for his selfless leadership and dedication to the people, has been actively involved in the development of the party through initiatives such as the Jana Chaitanya Sankharavam program.

To show their support for Durgesh, Jana Sena activists, Jana Sainiks, and brave women are urged to participate in a peaceful Padayatra program starting from Kadiam Devichowk Center to Rajahmundry Deluxe Center tomorrow at 8:00 am. The program aims to showcase the widespread grassroots support for Durgesh and his candidacy in the upcoming elections.

Durgesh's commitment to the people and his tireless efforts to connect with the community make him a strong candidate for Rajahmundry Rural Constituency. With the support of the people, Durgesh hopes to bring positive change and development to the region.