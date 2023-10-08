Kanipakam temple nets `1.71 cr

Chittoor: Kanipakam temple Executive Officer A Venkatesh on Saturday said the temple netted Rs 1.71 crore through Hundi collections from devotees for the last 22 days. Speaking to media here, he said besides Hundi collections, the temple also received 15-gram gold, 680-gram silver also.

Temple AROs Krishna Reddy, Ravindra Babu, Vidya Sagar Reddy, Hemamalini and Madhava Reddy were present.