Kanipakam, TTD EOs present silk clothes to Swami, Ammavarlu

Kurnool: On the occasion of Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, the temple executive officer (EO) of Sri Vara Siddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam, A Venkateshu presented silk clothes to Swami Ammavarlu of Srisailam temple on Sunday. Then prime archakas and veda pandits have accompanied the EO while presenting the silk robes.

Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Vara Siddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple A Venkateshu, speaking on the occasion, said presenting silk clothes to Swami Ammavarlu from Kanipakam temple is a tradition. During every Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, the silk robes would be offered, said the EO.

The veda pandits of Kanipakam Temple, Naveen, Kashyap, observer Kodandapani and others were also present at the time of presenting silk robes. Meanwhile Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer K S Jawahar Reddy presented silk clothes to Swami Ammavarlu of Srisailam temple on Sunday. Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy accompanied the EO K S Jawahar Reddy while presenting the silk robes. Prior to the presentation, the EO and other temple staff were welcomed at Rajagopuram following the temple tradition. Later sankalpaam was recited after placing the silk clothes at Rajagopuram and also offered special prayers.

Later, amid playing of spiritual music, the officials entered the temple and presented silk clothes. The presenting of silk clothes is an ageold tradition that was followed by the kings and the royal families which is in force till date.

Executive Officer Jawahar Reddy, speaking on the occasion, said that presenting the silk clothes to Swami Ammavarlu from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams was a tradition. During every Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, the silk robes would be offered, said the EO, adding the TTD will extend necessary support for the development of Srisailam temple. MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy said that presenting silk robes to Swamy Ammavarlu has given immense him pleasure. Necessary arrangements have been made to the devotees visiting the temple on the auspicious occassion.

The State government will present silk clothes on Monday. Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath will present the silk clothes.