Kanna joins TDP, says it is for development of state

Guntur: Former minister Kanna Lakshminarayana joined TDP in the presence of party national president N Chandrababu Naidu at the state party office in Mangalagiri on Thursday. He arrived at TDP state party office in a huge rally of cars and bikes ally from his house in Guntur city. He joined the party along with his son and former mayor Kanna Nagaraju and hundreds of followers.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu welcomed him into the party by wrapping the party shawl. Speaking on this occasion, Lakshminarayana said that he is joining the TDP for the development of the state. He explained the reasons as to why he had to leave BJP which he led for some time in the state.

Addressing the party leaders on the occasion, Naidu said he knew the commitment and hard working nature of Lakshminaryana for a long time. "He was elected to the state Assembly five times and worked for the development of the state. He quit the BJP and joined the TDP to protect the interests of the state. He feels Amaravati is the capital of AP. Due to failure of the YSRCP government, development has come to a grinding halt in the state," he said.

Accusing the YSRCP government in the state of stifling the voice of opposition, he cited the recent incident in Anaparthi where he was forced to walk 7 km after his convoy was obstructed by police. He alleged that the YSRCP government had booked false cases against the TDP leaders and was harassing them.