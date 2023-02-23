Kanna Lakshminarayana joins TDP at Mangalagiri office, Naidu welcomes him

Former minister and senior leader from Guntur district Kanna Lakshminarayana joined TDP on Thursday afternoon in the event held at Mangalagiri TDP office. The TDP party chief Chandrababu Naidu invited Kanna into the party while the party cadre welcomed him at the Telugu Desam state office.



Also, former mayor of Guntur, Kanna's son Nagaraju, Talla Venkatesh Yadav, former MP Laljanbasha's brother, BJP Minority Morcha state vice-president SM Nizamuddin (SM Nizamuddin) and others have joined the TDP. Kanna's followers, many senior leaders, thousands of other leaders from across the state joined the TDP.

Earlier, Lakshminarayana came from his residence in Guntur with 3000 activists and fans to Mangalagiri TDP office in a huge rally. While Kanna has decided to join the Telugu Desam Party, he has already met his followers and made arrangements to take them in the party along with him.