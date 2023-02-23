Kanna Lakshminarayana to join TDP in Mangalagiri today, to hold a huge rally

Former minister and senior leader from Guntur district Kanna Lakshminarayana will join TDP on Thursday. On this occasion, arrangements were made for a huge rally from Kanna's residence to Mangalagiri TDP office. He will join the party in the afternoon in the presence of TDP chief Chandrababu. Along with Kanna Lakshminarayana, Thala Venkatesh Yadav will also join TDP. He contested as MLA twice from Ponnur.



While Kanna has decided to join the Telugu Desam Party.

Another senior BJP leader, Talla Venkatesh Yadav from Guntur district, former MP Laljanbasha's brother, BJP Minority Morcha State Vice President SM Nizamuddin will also join TDP along with Kanna. Preparations were made to move to the TDP central office as a huge rally with about two thousand followers.



Already in Guntur, from Kanna's house to the main center, NTR, Chandrababu, Lokesh and Kanna's flexi have appeared. TDP leaders believe that Kanna, who is always among the people and works for the solution of public problems, will be popular in any party, especially in the Kapu community of Guntur district.



Former minister Alapathi Rajendra Prasad and TDP in-charges of many constituencies went home and congratulated him. In the presence of Chandrababu, senior TDP leaders from the district are going to the central office to welcome him to join the TDP.