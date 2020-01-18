Karem Shivaji receives petitions from tribals in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: SC/ST Commission chairman Karem Shivaji has said that the state government was implementing many welfare schemes for the wel being of the members of the tribal community.

Receiving petitions from tribals at Rampachodavaram on Friday, he directed the officials concerned to address the problems of applicants without any delay as the State government was very much particular in this regard.

Many people belonging to the tribal community are complaining that some officials are not responding to them and also said some of them alleging that caste certificates not being issued to the tribals, who were born before 1954 saying that they were not having records. The chairman directed ITDA project officer to issue caste certificates immediately.

Later, ITDA Project Officer Nishant Kumar said they are issuing caste certificates as early as possible and it will take some time for proper verification before issuing caste certificates.