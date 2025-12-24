Karentollo Jana Bata reaches hilltop Lingalapalle, bringing power services to the doorstep

Veldurthy (Kurnool district): As part of the “Karentollo Jana Bata” (Current on the Move) outreach programme, electricity department officials on Tuesday trekked to Lingalapalle village in Veldurthi mandal, one of the most remote habitations located atop a hill, surrounded by deep valleys and rugged terrain. The initiative marked a significant step in taking essential services directly to communities that remain cut off from regular administrative access due to difficult geography.

Speaking to The Hans India on Wednesday, Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) Subbanna said Lingalapalle is situated far away from main roads and basic urban amenities, with residents depending largely on limited transport facilities and traditional means of livelihood. He noted that because of the village’s geographical isolation, access to electricity-related services, grievance redressal systems and awareness programmes has remained a persistent challenge for several years.

Explaining the objective of the Karentollo Jana Bata programme, ADE Subbanna said the initiative was designed to reach inaccessible habitations directly, rather than expecting villagers to travel long distances to offices. Through the programme, officials interacted closely with residents, listened to their concerns and created awareness about power supply services, consumer rights and safety measures. He further stated that works would be undertaken to erect new electric poles, replace damaged ones and install transformers wherever necessary, with activities scheduled to be carried out on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Villagers warmly welcomed the officials and expressed satisfaction over the department’s decision to visit their village in person. They said such direct outreach programmes are crucial for communities living in hill and valley regions, where basic services are often delayed. Officials assured the residents that their issues would be addressed on priority and that similar initiatives would continue in the future, ensuring inclusive development even in the most remote and hard-to-reach areas.