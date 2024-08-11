Live
- Tungabhadra Dam Gate Failure Triggers Massive Water Release, Villages on Alert
Karnataka Dy. CM DK Shivakumar Inspects Damage at Tungabhadra Dam
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed concern over the recent destruction of the 19th gate of the Tungabhadra Dam during his inspection on Sunday. The Deputy Chief Minister visited the site in Hospet to assess the damage and sought explanations from engineers regarding the incident.
Describing the situation as "sad," Shivakumar highlighted the significance of the dam, stating that it serves as a critical resource for the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. He mentioned that the dam currently holds 40 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water, emphasizing the need for a strategic response to mitigate further issues.
Shivakumar noted that releasing the remaining water into the river would allow for the necessary repairs to be made to the gate. He assured the public that restoration efforts would commence as soon as possible. However, he cautioned farmers that water supply would be limited to the Kharif crop for this year, making it challenging to provide sufficient irrigation for the Rabi crop. The Deputy Chief Minister urged local farmers to cooperate as authorities work to resolve the issues surrounding the dam.