Karthik Sai’s journey through the wildlife lens

Tirupati : K Karthik Sai, widely recognized as the 'Birdman' and 'Wildlife Lensman of Tirupati,' has devoted his life to capturing the untamed beauty of nature through his lens.

An ornithologist, wildlife photographer, researcher, activist, and conservationist, Karthik Sai’s relentless passion for documenting India's rich biodiversity has earned him widespread acclaim.

Born and raised in Tirupati, Karthik Sai’s fascination with nature began in childhood, leading him deep into the Seshachalam forests. Starting as a birdwatcher, he later honed his expertise with a master’s degree in ornithology. His dedication led to collaborations with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), where he contributed to a seminal study on avifaunal populations in Sri Venkateswara National Park, identifying 219 bird species.

With permission from the Forest department, Karthik Sai has personally documented over 180 bird species in the Seshachalam forest, along with the rare Golden Gecko. His most thrilling encounter came face-to-face with a leopard in Sri Venkateswara National Park—a moment immortalized through his camera and celebrated by wildlife enthusiasts and forest officials alike.

Beyond photography and research, Karthik Sai is a fervent conservation advocate. Collaborating with the forest department, he has spearheaded numerous awareness campaigns, organizing birdwatching trips, nature walks, and educational sessions to inspire young minds. His mission is to cultivate a deep appreciation for biodiversity and instill responsibility for conservation in future generations.

His work has earned him prestigious accolades, including the Best Wildlife Photographer Award (2017) from the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board, the Best Biodiversity Conserver Award (2018), and international recognition like the Grand Progress Award from Cyprus’ Pascal English School Greek School Photography Club. The World Achievers Organisation in Malaysia, affiliated with the United Nations and Global Impact, New York, has also honored him.

A pivotal contributor to avian behavioral studies, Karthik Sai has documented a unique courtship ritual among wetland birds, which he termed 'Swayamvaram.' His findings have been widely published, with over 70 articles featured in various publications, including Sandpiper Magazine by the Redwood Region Audubon Society, California.

Formerly a wildlife consultant for the Tirupati Wildlife Management Division, Karthik Sai now offers his expertise as a freelance consultant to the Andhra and Telangana Forest departments. His tireless efforts in documentation, research, and conservation continue to cement his place as one of India’s most influential voices in wildlife photography and ornithology.