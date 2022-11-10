Kasani Gnaneshwar heads to NTR Trust Bhavan with huge rally, to take charge as Telangana TDP president

Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj will take charge as Telangana TDP president in the presence of Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu at NTR Trust Bhavan on Thursday. In his presence, On this occasion, Chandrababu is likely to respond on AP, Telangana and national politics. Chandrababu will speak at NTR Trust Bhavan for the first time after converting TRS into BRS.



Meanwhile, Kasani Gnaneshwar has marched to TDP office with a huge rally with the cadre in large number. Kasani would thank Chandrababu for putting confidence on him and take the charge as Telangana TDP state president.



Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj has been appointed as the new President of Telangana TDP. Bakkani Narsimhulu, who was till now the President of Telangana TDP, was taken into the TDP Politburo by party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and appointed Kasani as the new president in his place.



Kasani Gnyaneshwar Mudiraj recently joined the Telugu Desam Party. He was the President of Telangana Mudiraj Mahasabha and joined TDP in Hyderabad in the presence of TDP chief Chandrababu Babu. Kasani contested the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections as a Congress candidate from Secunderabad and lost. Kasani previously served as MLC and chairman of Ranga Reddy Zilla Parishad.