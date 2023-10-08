Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme concludes

Visakhapatnam: A six-day-long ‘Kashmiri Yuva Sammelan’ concluded in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the sammelan aimed at promoting national unity and integrity among the youths of Kashmir.

The event saw around 120 Kashmiri youths participating with enthusiasm. The platform aided in exposing the youth from Kashmir to technological and industrial advancements that have taken place in different parts of the country with a focus on various developmental activities, skill development, educational and employment opportunities available. Educational trips, a visit to Simhachalam and field trips formed a part of the sammelan.

Speaking on the occasion, NYKS state director A.Vijaya Rao said the avenue provided a rare opportunity for the Kashmiri youth to understand the state’s heritage and culture.

Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) joint district officer G Maheswara Rao said the participants from Kashmir were introduced to the customs, traditions and food habits of Visakhapatnam.