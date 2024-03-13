Katasani Rambhupal Reddy attended various programs in Panyam Constituency today

MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, along with other YSR Congress Party leaders, attended various programs in Panyam Constituency today. The day began with paying tributes to the statue of Dr. YSR at Kallur Urban Sarin Nagar to mark the occasion of YSR Congress Party's foundation day. Later, a Bodrai statue and YSRCP flag were unveiled at Panyam village, with MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy inaugurating the event as the chief guest. The program saw the participation of public representatives, YSR CP leaders, activists, and community members.

In Gadivemula mandal, developmental projects such as Dr. YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendra, YSR Health Clinic, and a new building for Zilla Parishad High School were inaugurated by MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy in Gani village. The event was attended by YSR CP leaders, activists, and other individuals from the community.

Furthermore, MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy initiated development programs in Orvakal mand