Katasani Rambhupal Reddy participates in Sri Sri Sri Avadhuta Ramireddy Tata 31 Aradhana Mahotsav"

Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyal District President, Sri Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, participated in the "Sri Sri Sri Avadhuta Ramireddy Tata 31 Aradhana Mahotsav" event today in Kallur, under the Panyam Constituency.





The event saw the participation of Kallur Corporator Maitapu Narasimhu, several YSR CP leaders, devotees, villagers, and other individuals. Such events provide an opportunity for leaders and community members to come together and celebrate.