Live
- Govt trims windfall tax on crude petroleum
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Vicky brings up SSR's death during argument with Ankita
- Variety of gifts pour in for Lord Ram, ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’
- Key indices retreat on profit booking
- Blackberrys opens 2 new stores in Hyd
- GRT Jewellers’ customers win prizes in Bengaluru
- Guj, Kerala, K’taka lead startup space
- Congress leader pitches for renaming PRRLI scheme after Jaipal Reddy
- Thammineni hospitalised
- Nalgonda: Complete pending works of Dindi Lift Irrigation scheme
Just In
Katasani Rambhupal Reddy participates in Sri Sri Sri Avadhuta Ramireddy Tata 31 Aradhana Mahotsav"
Highlights
Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyal District President, Sri Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, participated in the "Sri Sri Sri Avadhuta Ramireddy Tata...
Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyal District President, Sri Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, participated in the "Sri Sri Sri Avadhuta Ramireddy Tata 31 Aradhana Mahotsav" event today in Kallur, under the Panyam Constituency.
The event saw the participation of Kallur Corporator Maitapu Narasimhu, several YSR CP leaders, devotees, villagers, and other individuals. Such events provide an opportunity for leaders and community members to come together and celebrate.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS