Just In
Katasani Shiva Narasimha Reddy all praise for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Highlights
YSR Congress Party MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy son Katasani Shiva Narasimha Reddy, known for his dedication and commitment to the welfare of the people
YSR Congress Party MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy son Katasani Shiva Narasimha Reddy, known for his dedication and commitment to the welfare of the people, delivered a powerful speech highlighting the achievements of the YSR Congress Party in the region.
He praised the leadership of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, for his efforts in transforming the state and improving the lives of the people. Sri Katasani Shiva Narasimha Reddy also emphasized the importance of youth participation in politics and encouraged the youth to actively engage in the development of the constituency.
The inauguration ceremony was a grand success, further strengthening the party's presence in the Panyam constituency.
