  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Katasani Shiva Narasimha Reddy all praise for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Katasani Shiva Narasimha Reddy all praise for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x
Highlights

YSR Congress Party MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy son Katasani Shiva Narasimha Reddy, known for his dedication and commitment to the welfare of the people

YSR Congress Party MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy son Katasani Shiva Narasimha Reddy, known for his dedication and commitment to the welfare of the people, delivered a powerful speech highlighting the achievements of the YSR Congress Party in the region.

He praised the leadership of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, for his efforts in transforming the state and improving the lives of the people. Sri Katasani Shiva Narasimha Reddy also emphasized the importance of youth participation in politics and encouraged the youth to actively engage in the development of the constituency.

The inauguration ceremony was a grand success, further strengthening the party's presence in the Panyam constituency.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X