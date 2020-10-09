Kattankulathur: SRM's techno-management fest Aaruush kickstarts

Kattankulathur: Aaruush, the national level techno-management event of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, began on Thursday on a festive note. The 14th edition of this fest will continue till October 12.

The inaugural was presided over by chief guest Dr V K Aatre, former director-general of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with the guest of honour Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, former head scientist of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

SRMIST recently won a place in Guinness World Record for holding the largest software lesson consisting of 900 people at an event organised by Aaruush at the institute on September 7, 2019. The certificate for the same was released at this event.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Aatre said, "Science and technology drive our surroundings. They helps us understand the rhythms of nature. Science leads to more science, more science leads to more technology. We are now in a phase where we are teaching machines to be intelligent."

Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar said the Covid taught us that we should have stronger public health sector. If we want success we should implement strategy with the community, he added.

He explained how each person's contribution to science will extend to the community.

Vice-Chancellor of SRMIST, Dr. Sandeep Sancheti delivered the presidential address. This technological extravaganza will have a host of workshops, flagship events and luminary addresses.