Kavali in Nellore starts disinfectant tunnel and online grocery stores amid coronavirus lockdown

Nellore: Kavali, a small town in Nellore district has started disinfectant tunnel along with online Kirana store are giving a cozy environment to the local population even during the lockdown situation. People who were confined to the Red Zones also feeling comfortable with home delivery without any additional charges for twice in a day. Officials said this is the first of its kind in the state and similar 15 units are being started across the state.

The Sub Collector CH Sridhar took an initiative to set up a disinfectant tunnel at practically zero cost utilizing the local resources at the Rythu Bazar for the purpose of disinfecting the huge population who gather at the market for vegetables, fruits and groceries. There they are using Sodium Hypo Chloride at 5 ppm.

"We followed the model of Tirupur in Tamil Nadu who started the tunnel and readied the same at Rythu Bazar where Sodium Hypo Chloride (NaOCl) spray is used for disinfecting the people who walk through it. We also witnessed 5 COVID-19 positive cases in and around town areas which pushed us to search for some measures for the safety of the people. We planned at the Market place where people visit it from the town and also from nearby villages," said the Sub Collector Sridhar.

Further, the revenue and municipal officials have planned an online Kirana Store aiming at door delivery of vegetables, fruits, and groceries. They started kavalikirana.com for the convenience of the town population using local IT and other resources coordinating local vendors and traders. They restricted the facility only to the city. Sub Collector said there have been deliveries in two spells in Kavali town at 10 am and 2 pm without any additional delivery charges for orders above Rs. 300 to the people who basically are facing troubles due to red zone and lockdown situation.

They are also supplying to the nearby rural areas for a minimum of 30 orders or above Rs. 10,000. Officials said the delivery boys are following precautionary measures like using gloves and sanitizers while supplying them.

Further, similar disinfectant tunnels are being set up in Nellore City at the GGH for public and also for the ambulance vehicles and another one at Narayana General Hospitals. District Collector Seshagiri Babu who asked to replicate the Kavali model in the city too. Nellore and Naidupet also planning to start online Kirana stores for the city people and officials are observing the Kavali model.