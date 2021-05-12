Anantapur: Are you Covid-19 patient? Then first thing you should do is to switch off TV news. Instead watch entertainment programmes, read books, take boiled eggs, says Avinash Reddy.

Avinash and his wife tested positive though they have been following all safety norms. Avinash said it was his father who was the first person to give him hope that nothing would happen to him. He said follow doctors instructions keep away from gloomy news aired on TV and eat well. Nothing will happen and Corona will run away.

According to Avinash he had been taking abundant quantity of water and was regularly checking his oxygen levels everyday. My sincere advise to all Covid patients is first shed fear and non-Covid persons should stop being careless. Follow social distancing and proper usage of masks. Concentrate on positive things. Say big No to newspapers and TV news channels which highlight the gloomy side of Corona. Stay in home isolation and do not rush to hospital unless it was absolutely necessary, he adds. He said he and his wife were in home isolation and after 14 days they had totally recovered. Carelessness and fear are friends of Covid-19 shun them, he said.