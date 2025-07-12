keep Jagan among people by not voting for YSRCP: Gottipati

Yerragondapalem: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar advised the public to give no seats to YSRCP in the next elections so that its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be among the people all the time.

Along with TDP Yerragondapalem in-charge Guduri Erixion Babu, Giddalur and Kanigiri MLAs Muttumula Ashok Reddy and Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, and others, Ravi Kumar participated in the foundation laying ceremony of 33/11 KV electrical substation, inaugurated a statue of TDP founder NT Ramarao, and ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ at Isuka Tripuravaram village in Pullalacheruvu mandal on Friday.

Speaking at the public meeting, Ravi Kumar launched a scathing critique against former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, correlating his public engagement with electoral performance. He said that when Jagan got 151 seats in 2019, he slept in Tadepalli Palace for five years. With 11 seats now, he comes out once a month. If he gets zero seats next time, he’ll be among people all the time, he added.

Explaining the coalition government’s one-year accomplishments, the minister highlighted the Talliki Vandanam scheme, and said that the government deposited Rs 13,000 per student in their mothers’ accounts, including Rs 10,000 crore to 67 lakh beneficiaries in one day. He said that the coalition government has provided power to tribal settlements for the first time. He announced that the free bus travel for women would start in the state from August.

Gottipati asked the public to give the coalition victory in all 12 MLA seats in the erstwhile Prakasam district, framing it as a choice between development and anarchy. He accused YSRCP leaders of promoting chaos while criticising alleged betting activities based on false victory predictions.