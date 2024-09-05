Keshav holds Jagan responsible for Budameru disaster

Vijayawada : Minister for Finance Payyavula Keshav has condemned the false campaign of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Budameru flood relief measures.

Keshav said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was running administration from the Collectorate to be more accessible to flood victims and asked if Jagan had come out of his “palace” when cyclonic rains hit the State during the last five years.

Speaking to mediapersons at the NTR Collectorate, the Minister said Jagan has no knowledge of Budameru. He held Jagan responsible for present Budameru disaster as the YSRCP government failed to plug breaches of Budameru.



He said the former Chief Minister was trying to get political mileage by indulging in mudslinging against the NDA government in the State instead of taking part in rescue activities to help the flood victims.

Keshav pointed out that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was appealing to Ministers, MLAs and officials to adopt a humanitarian approach towards the flood victims.

The Chief Minister conducted a meeting with bankers on Wednesday and requested them to reschedule loans in view of floods.

The Minister said Naidu was visiting inaccessible areas of flood-affected regions travelling in the JCB, while the previous YSRCP government used JCBs to demolish Praja Vedika.

Keshav appealed to Jagan not to come out his “palace” and increase the woes of the flood victims. He asked the YSRCP chief to have a pleasant tour of London while stating that Chandrababu Naidu will look after the welfare of flood victims.

The Minister said Chandrababu Naidu’s team has been working day and night to solve the problems of the flood victims.

