Kesineni comments spark rumours of his joining BJP

Vijayawada (NTR District): The off-the-cuff remarks of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) on social media against Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu is raising doubts over his continuation in TDP.

It may be noted that in line with his bold nature, Kesineni Nani used to criticise the wrongdoings of TDP leaders openly and maintain distance with some leaders. Kesineni, as a local leader, worked hard and became popular in implementing development works in Vijayawada city by bringing pressure on the Central government and also maintaining good relations with BJP leaders. The MP was successful and instrumental in getting completed several developmental works in the city including flyovers near Kanaka Durga temple and Benz Circle.

Kesinen,i by maintaining good relations with people of Vijayawada parliamentary constituency, contested on the TDP ticket and won the Vijayawada parliament seat amidst strong anti-TDP wave during 2019 elections also for second time.

With the recent developments like his differences with his brother Kesineni Chinni and filing case against the misuse of his MP car pass and the discussion among TDP circles on promoting Kesineni Chinni as Vijayawada MP candidate by the party high command, Kesineni said to have become sore over the developments in the party.

Meanwhile, the comments of Kesineni in Delhi over the repeat of Maharashtra scene in AP, if the TDP gets 50-60 seats, also paved way for doubt among political circles over further continuation of Kesineni in TDP.

Moreover, the statement of BJP State president Somu Veerraju at a recent press conference that he cannot reveal the future plans of the party at present gave strength to the rumours of Kesineni joining the saffron party.