Kesineni Nani fires YS Jagan, KCR over water controversy, alleges mutual understanding between the two

TDP MP Kesineni Nani has criticized the Telugu state CMs Jagan and KCR alleging them of doing drama over water row. Recently, CM Jagan responded to this issue and opined that Telangana ministers were talking about his father and his government in a demeaning way. He said that the people of Andhra Pradesh were in Telangana and hence were acting with restraint.

Describing the water dispute between the two states as a big drama, Kesineni said that everyone knows the cooperation between the two CMs before and after the elections. "The two chief ministers of two states are playing with the people; it is the drama that Jagan is playing with KCR on the water dispute to protect his assets in Hyderabad," Nani opined. He said he thought it would be better for the state if the two chief ministers gave bouquets and hugged each other after the elections.

Kesineni found fault with YS Jagan for starting Krishna river Karakatta work leaving the 80 percent completed capital structures. He challenged to complete all the structures as part of capital development to prove his integrity. It remains to be seen how the CMs of the two states will react to Kesineni's comments.