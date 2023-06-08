Kesineni Nani makes sensational comments, says will get offers in party if we do good

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani once again lashed out at TDP leadership. He said that he was not invited to Mahanadu and was not even invited to the opening ceremony of Vijayawada TDP office.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said that those who do good for the people will get offers from the parties.

Responding to the change of party, Kesineni Nani said that he has not yet decided on it and said that he will decide on it whenever he is fed up. On the other hand, he also said that he is not aware of what for Chandrababu Naidu has met Amit Shah and opined that he went there upon the call from Naidu's personal assistant.