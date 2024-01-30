Live
Just In
Kesineni Nani slams Naidu and TDP leaders against critisism on him, says he won't care
Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani has responded strongly to criticism from TDP leaders against him. Nani criticized TDP leaders, comparing them to village dogs kept by Chandrababu Naidu, whose job is to criticize those who leave the party. He mentioned that these individuals would even resort to physical violence. Nani dismissed their criticisms, stating that he does not care about their opinions.
Nani also took a satirical dig at Nara Lokesh, mentioning that latter does not have his own house in Naravaripalle, except for his grandfather's. He further implied that this would be Chandrababu's last election, jokingly suggesting that he would fly to his own state, Telangana.
Regarding the Chintalapudi lift scheme, Nani alleged that Chandrababu laid the foundation stone with a budget of Rs. 5000 crores right before the election, implying that it was done hastily for personal gain. Nani also criticized Chandrababu for allegedly neglecting kidney patients in the A.Kondur area.
Kesineni Nani Further stated that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has taken significant steps to ensure that even the economically privileged can compete in education.