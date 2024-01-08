Kesineni Swetha makes crucial comments on TDP

Vijayawada: After resigning from the post of corporator, Kesineni Swetha spoke to the media and made several key comments. She announced that she has resigned as the 11th Division Corporator.

After getting his resignation accepted, she will also resign from the TDP party.

She said that he never wanted to leave TDP. She said that it is not right for the TDP party to continue in the party when they don't want them.

After MP Kesineni Nani resigned from the party, he said that he will talk to the workers and announce future activities.