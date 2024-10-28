KGH superintendent stresses on detecting early signs of cancer

Visakhapatnam: Superintendent of King George Hospital Dr P Sivananda said that free medical treatment is being provided to cancer patients in KGH and the cancer department has been modernised.

Speaking at a breast cancer awareness camp organised here on Sunday by an NGO, Chaitanya Sravanthi, the Superintendent stated that advanced technology equipment, such as LINAC machine, CT simulator and brachytherapy were facilitated in the cancer department of KGH at a cost of Rs.28 crore. The facility has been made available for the people, he informed.

If breast cancer is detected in the first or second stage, the disease can be completely cured, Sivananda mentioned. Volunteers were asked to organise awareness camps in schools and make children aware of detecting breast cancer early.

During the programme, a poster was unveiled by the representatives of the NGO in the presence of the hospital Superintendent. KGH cancer department head Dr Panduranga Kumari, Chaitanya Sravanthi president Dr Shirin Rahman, representatives Vijaya, Sharada and Anasuya, among others, were present.