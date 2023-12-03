Khadi Colony road widening going on in full swing

Tirupati: The widening of Khadi Colony road from Anna Rao circle to Tirumala bypass road, covering Shanti Nagar, Prashant Nagar, Prakasam Park area is going on in full swing.

The vital road, which connects KT Road (Kapilatheertham Road) and Tirumala bypass road, will help ease traffic congestion on the busy road and also provide a short route to go to Leela Mahal circle joining in Karakambadi road. The 750 m road estimated at a cost of Rs 1.7 crore was taken up with the corporation general funds.

Interestingly, the residents in Shanti Nagar and Prashanti Nagar came forward and removed part of their houses facilitating the corporation to execute road widening works without any resistance. Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, who is monitoring the works, said following the request of the residents, the corporation agreed to provide a link road from Khadi Colony taken up soon. He inspected the road widening works on Saturday.

The widening of Khadi colony road will provide connectivity to various important areas including Hare Rama Hare Krishna road to go to Karakambadi Road, Mangalam and other localities which are fast growing in the city. It may be noted here that the municipal corporation taken up 22 master plan roads, five road widenings and also four slip roads as part of its massive measures to ease congestion in the pilgrim city.

The road widening including Bhupiratti Road (Nawabpet road) Court Road, Korlagunta Road, Gangamma Temple Road were already over while the widening of Bhavani Nagar road next to TTD administrative building is nearing completion.

Widening of Court Road and Bhupiratti Road were completed with the TTD providing part of its land, responding to the request of city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and others. Khadi Colony resident Srinivasulu said the widening of the road will be very useful in the colonies in the surrounding areas, particularly school children, office goers and others.