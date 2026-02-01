Khelo India NTPC Amaravati city open archery tourney concludes

Vijayawada: The Khelo India NTPC Amaravati City Open Archery Tournament was successfully conducted at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday. The tournament drew over 200 archers and coaches from across the state. The event was jointly organized by the Archery Association of India (AAI), Sports Authority of India (SAI), Andhra Pradesh Archery Association (APAA), Krishna District Archery Association (KDAA), and the NTR District Sports Authority.

Participants competed in Recurve, Compound, and Indian Round categories, showcasing high-level skill and sportsmanship. The tournament concluded with a prize distribution ceremony where winners were awarded certificates and prizes.

The awards were presented by AP Archery Association Chairman Cherukuri Satyanarayana, General Secretary Bever Venkataramana, Treasurer Cherukuri Krishnakumari, Vice President Bommadevara Shravan Kumar, along with coaches Naveen Kumar, K Vamsi Krishna, Vijay Bharadwaj, and YM Jayalakshmi.

Recurve category results: Men: D Dhanush, P Rajesh, V Raghavakrishna, Women: K Yukta Sri, T Bhuvanarajeswari, T Vaishnavi, Boys: Ch Akshay Mahadev, YM Arush Reddy, AS Krishnahasthik, Girls: Ch Dolly Shivani, K Abhilash, D Nishvitha.

Compound category results: Men: E Sai Radhakrishnamurthy, P Trinadh Chowdary, K Manjunath, Women: BShanmukh Nagasai, E Karshika, K Rishikirthana, Boys: Shake Mujamil, BH Suhas, Girls: Shake Tasleem, K Jahnavi Reddy.

Indian round results: Men: K Venkatlokesh, Shake Sahel, G Mahidhar, Women: K Mokshitha Reddy, J Aishwarya Surya Deepika, A Preethi.