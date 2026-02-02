  1. Home
Telangana gets 3 high-speed rail corridors

  • Created On:  2 Feb 2026 6:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the creation of three high-speed rail corridors which will pass through Telangana. This marks a major step in the state’s transport infrastructure development. The three high-speed rail corridors connecting Telangana will link Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, and Hyderabad-Chennai. These corridors are part of a broader national plan comprising seven high-speed rail lines, with the remaining four connecting Mumbai-Pune, Delhi-Varanasi, Varanasi-Siliguri, and Chennai-Bengaluru.

While announcing these projects in her budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that the high-speed corridors would significantly reduce travel time between key cities while decongesting the existing rail network. She explained that the corridors would be designed to be environmentally friendly, providing a sustainable alternative for long-distance journeys.

