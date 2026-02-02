CM Naidu calls Union Budget forward-looking

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the Union Budget for 2026–27, describing it as forward-looking and well-balanced, with a clear roadmap for accelerating India’s growth. Addressing the media at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Sunday, he congratulated PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget that provides direction, momentum, and continuity to the reform agenda.

Naidu said the Budget would enable the state government to move more aggressively in areas it has already identified as priorities. He noted that the emphasis on ease of doing business would further strengthen the state’s policies, while the special focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) would help make them more resilient and globally competitive. It opens up new opportunities to support entrepreneurship and industrial growth. Highlighting the social focus, the Chief Minister said the Budget prioritises the empowerment of women, farmers, and youth, aligning with India’s long-term vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Naidu underlined the strong push for technology, noting that it encourages artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, taking the country to the next phase of reforms. The emphasis on renewable energy and the ‘one nation, one grid’ concept would promote sustainable development and energy security.

The Chief Minister said AP would benefit significantly from the proposed high-speed rail corridors connecting Hyderabad with Bengaluru and Chennai. Tirupati and Amaravati would be covered under these corridors, while regions such as Palamaneru and Chittoor also gain from the Bengaluru–Chennai high-speed rail line. Improved connectivity among Hyderabad, Amaravati, Bengaluru, and Chennai, would boost economic activity and mobility across the state. Naidu also welcomed the inclusion of the state in the dedicated rare earth corridor, which would support the extraction of heavy minerals and strengthen critical electronics manufacturing. He pointed out that the allocation of Rs 40,000 crore for semiconductors under ISM 2.0 would create new industrial opportunities for the state. The Chief Minister said the budget gives a major boost to textiles, tourism, and hospitality, sectors with strong potential in the state.