Mixed public reactions to Union Budget

‘Strong defence spending ensures nation first’

The nearly 15% increase in defence allocation to Rs 7.8 lakh crore is commendable and crucial for modernisation. Funding for Rafale jets, submarines and UAVs will strengthen preparedness. The rise in defence pensions to Rs 1.71 lakh crore is equally vital. A secure nation alone can grow and progress as a developed nation

-Mattipati Sasikala, fashion designer, Hyderabad

‘Infra push to boost realty and housing demand’

The Rs 12.2 lakh crore allocations for public projects is a positive move for real estate and infrastructure. Improved road connectivity in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities will raise confidence among homebuyers, increase demand and ensure timely project completion. Infrastructure-led growth will turn vacant lands into thriving residential and commercial hubs-Kolipaka Kanakaiah, Realtor, Siddipet

‘Growth-oriented Budget boosts trade confidence’

Budget 2026 strengthens trade, MSMEs and retail through easier credit, digital expansion and infrastructure investment. Reduced logistics costs and tax simplification will improve ease of doing business and employment generation. However, traders expect further GST simplification and better working capital access. Overall, it boosts confidence and supports a self-reliant India’s growth trajectory-Avinash Devda, Secretary, Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association

‘SHE MARTS and hostels empower women’

Establishing girls’ hostels in every district and promoting SHE MARTS is a progressive move. These initiatives will support women’s higher education, safety and entrepreneurship. Community-owned retail outlets can provide sustainable income, market access and enterprise ownership, empowering women economically and socially while encouraging greater participation in education and business-G Pradeep Kumar, businessman, Hyderabad

‘Moderate, forward-looking Budget with youth focus’

Presented amid global uncertainties, the Budget prioritises manufacturing, infrastructure, health and education. Skill-oriented short-term courses will benefit youth employment. Income tax slabs remain unchanged ahead of the new Act from April 2026, while TCS relief and NRI investment encouragement are positive. Banking reforms and cooperative sector support reflect a vision-driven, growth-oriented approach towards a $5 trillion economy

-Naveen Kumar Agarwal, Chartered Accountant, Hyderabad

‘Growth without inclusion deepens inequality’

Despite growth claims, minorities and Dalits remain neglected through weak allocations and diluted welfare schemes. Scholarships and empowerment programmes are underfunded, while human development is sidelined. True development must include dignity and opportunity for marginalised communities. A budget that ignores inclusion only worsens inequality and social imbalance

-Asif Sohail, philanthropist, Hyderabad

‘Gig workers ignored yet again’

The budget lacks a clear roadmap for social security and fair wages for gig and platform workers. While employment growth is acknowledged, there are no dedicated funds or legal protections. Without allocations for insurance, pensions and welfare, one of India’s fastest-growing workforces continues to remain excluded from economic security

-Shaik Salauddin, Founder President, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union

‘Training AHPs will strengthen healthcare workforce’

The proposal to train one lakh Allied Health Professionals over five years is a welcome initiative. It will strengthen healthcare services and generate skilled employment for youth. In a time of rising health needs, multi-skilled professionals will support wellness, assistive care and medical services, contributing to a healthier India and improved public health outcomes

-Lagisetty Suresh Kumar, Insurance Sector Expert, Hyderabad

‘Women-centric Budget strengthens Stri Shakti’

Launching SHE Marts for community-owned retail outlets is a strong step toward women empowerment. Skill training in non-traditional sectors and crèches near workplaces will promote employment and safety for working women. These measures show thoughtful planning and will generate livelihoods, especially in rural areas, reinforcing the budget’s positive outlook for women

-K Lavanya, housewife, Hyderabad

‘Health sector faces policy gaps and underfunding’

The budget fails to regulate rising drug prices and pharmaceutical mark-ups, burdening patients. While medical seats are expanding, quality reforms for faculty welfare and academic development are missing. Ayushman Bharat allocation remains inadequate, and public health spending continues below global benchmarks, ignoring lessons from COVID-19 and weakening healthcare sustainability-Dr Kiran Madhala, National Coordinator (Medical Teachers), AIFGDA