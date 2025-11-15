Khon, Garba shine at 'Nritya Vahini' dance festival

Tirupati: 'NrityaVahini', the International Cultural Exchange Dance Festival, hosted by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), unfolded as a vibrant showcase of global dance traditions and artistic unity.

On the second day, a major highlight was the presentation of Khon, the classical masked dance drama of Thailand, performed by the visiting ensemble from Thai Dramatic Arts, Chiang Mai Rajabhat University. Dr Wipada Petchchat led an engaging workshop that introduced participants to the intricate gestures, storytelling techniques, and disciplined movement vocabulary of Khon. Students and artists later joined the team in a hands-on demonstration, experiencing the form’s precision and elegance.

Post-lunch, the mood shifted to the energetic beats of Garba, as Shubham Birkure and his troupe from Lay and Nrutyangan School of Performing Arts, Maharashtra, conducted a lively workshop on the popular folk dance of Gujarat. Attendees enthusiastically participated, turning the session into a colourful celebration of rhythm and community.

The day wrapped up with a reflective panel discussion titled 'Intercultural Dance Dialogue', where speakers stressed the role of cultural exchange, mutual learning, and artistic collaboration in fostering global understanding. The session underscored the festival’s core ethos—unity through art.