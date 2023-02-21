KIMS conducts free medical camp

Ammanabrolu (Prakasam district): Ongole-based KIMS Hospital conducted free medical camp at Ammanabrolu village of Naguluppalapadu mandal in the district on Monday.

In a statement here, KIMS Hospital Marketing Executive Shaik Rafi said that eye tests were conducted apart from ECG, BP and sugar tests at the camp and free medicines were distributed. Doctors advised the patients to take precautions for diseases like heart, kidney and toxic fevers. Surgeries will be conducted free of charge through YSR Aarogyasri, ESI and EHS cards for the 70 patients, who have been diagnosed with certain ailments, he added.

Dr Ramanjaneyulu, Dr Preethi and ophthalmologist Dr Rani and KIMS Hospital staff participated in the camp in which more than 360 people were treated.