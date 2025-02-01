KIMS doctors successfully perform complex brain surgery

Anantapur: A 58-year-old woman suffering from a massive brain tumour, nearly the size of a lemon (over 5 cm), has found relief after a complex surgery was performed by doctors at KIMS Saveera Hospital, Anantapur. Due to the tumour, she had been experiencing severe headaches, dizziness and difficulty walking for the past year. After a successful surgery, she is now completely relieved of her symptoms

Adinarayanamma, a 58-year-old woman from Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district, was diagnosed with a 5 cm tumor located in the frontal region of her brain.