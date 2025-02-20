  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

KIMS hands over CCTV surveillance unit to police

KIMS hands over CCTV surveillance unit to police
x

Director of KIMS Group of Hospitals Advik Bollineni handing over CCTV camera surveillance to Old Guntur Inspector YV Somaiya on Wednesday

Highlights

Guntur : As part of its commitment to social responsibility, KIMS Shikhara Hospital handed over the surveillance of eight CCTV cameras, installed in...

Guntur : As part of its commitment to social responsibility, KIMS Shikhara Hospital handed over the surveillance of eight CCTV cameras, installed in Mangaldas Nagar and Kakanagar, Guntur, to the Old Guntur Traffic Police on Wednesday.

Director of KIMS Group of Hospitals Advik Bollineni and COO of KIMS Shikhara, Old Guntur Inspector YV Somaiya and Senior Station Inspectors were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick