KIMS hands over CCTV surveillance unit to police

Guntur : As part of its commitment to social responsibility, KIMS Shikhara Hospital handed over the surveillance of eight CCTV cameras, installed in Mangaldas Nagar and Kakanagar, Guntur, to the Old Guntur Traffic Police on Wednesday.

Director of KIMS Group of Hospitals Advik Bollineni and COO of KIMS Shikhara, Old Guntur Inspector YV Somaiya and Senior Station Inspectors were present.