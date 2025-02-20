Live
- Papon calls his track ‘Sabse Haseen Tu’, a celebration of love
- What gave lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri, ‘Ishq ka sabak’?
- VP Dhankhar to interact with Ambedkar Marathwada University students on Feb 22
- Two killed, six hurt in Bengal as vehicle going to Maha Kumbh collides with truck on NH19
- How SONY Has Been Attracting Online Gamers for So Many Years
- Nippon Paint India Announces AYDA Award Winners 2024
- Sudhanshu Saria on Ali-Richa presenting TAPS: ‘Straight couple telling LGBTQ+ Story is cherry on top
- FIH Pro League: India captain Harmanpreet says team looks to maintain consistency in matches against Ireland
- EPIC Foundation, Taiwan’s TEEMA join hands to bolster trade relations
- Health Ministry launches screening drive against high BP, diabetes, cancer in adults
Just In
KIMS hands over CCTV surveillance unit to police
Highlights
Guntur : As part of its commitment to social responsibility, KIMS Shikhara Hospital handed over the surveillance of eight CCTV cameras, installed in...
Guntur : As part of its commitment to social responsibility, KIMS Shikhara Hospital handed over the surveillance of eight CCTV cameras, installed in Mangaldas Nagar and Kakanagar, Guntur, to the Old Guntur Traffic Police on Wednesday.
Director of KIMS Group of Hospitals Advik Bollineni and COO of KIMS Shikhara, Old Guntur Inspector YV Somaiya and Senior Station Inspectors were present.
Next Story