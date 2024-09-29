KIMS Ongole organises 3K walk

Ongole : As ‘World Heart Day’ is being celebrated on Sunday, September 29, the management of KIMS Hospitals at Ongole organised a 3-km walk in association with the Prakasam district police on Saturday.

Prakasam district SP AR Damodar flagged off the walk and said that by making changes to one’s lifestyle and habits, one can get protection from heart diseases.

He advised the public to make walking part of their life. Chief cardiologist at KIMS Ongole Dr Harish informed that this year the World Heart Day is being celebrated with the theme, ‘Use Heart for Action.’

He said that the heart is an important organ in the body, and the functioning of the remaining organs depends on it. He said walking daily is a great exercise for a healthy heart. CTVS Dr Lakshmana Reddy, Dr Anand and Dr Kapil Karthikeya Reddy also shared valuable suggestions.

KIMS Ongole executive director T Giri Naidu, COO K Ankireddy, medical director Dr Srihari Reddy, KIMS staff, police personnel and the public participated in the programme.