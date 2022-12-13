KIMS Ongole performs first kidney transplant on a teenager

Ongole (Prakasam District): The management of KIMS, Ongole, informed that their expert medical team has successfully conducted kidney transplantation on a 19-year-old, and both the donor and recipient are doing well.

Explaining about the surgery at a press meet here on Monday, hospital medical superintendent Dr T Srihari Reddy said that they are treating a 19-year-old boy from Battulavari Palem for kidney ailment with dialysis at KIMS Ongole for some time. Nephrologist Dr T Venkataramana Reddy said that the patient's 42-year-old mother agreed to donate her kidney and transplantation was done successfully.

The superintendent informed that transplantation expert Dr G Ramesh Babu along with Dr Umamaheswara Rao, Dr Prasanth, Dr Venkataramana Reddy and anaesthetist Dr M Ramakrishna performed kidney transplantation on November 25. He said that a special isolation room was set up and Dr Vedavyas, Dr Vamsi, Dr Santhosh and their nursing team observed the patient round the clock. He informed that they didn't find any complications or necessity for dialysis to the patient.

Chief operating officer K Ankireddy said KIMS Ongole have all the advanced equipment and senior doctors to perform the surgery with expertise and people need not go to Chennai or Hyderabad for kidney or liver transplantation.

The patient's parents thanked KIMS managing director Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao and the doctor's team, the government for Dr YSR Arogya Sri for the transplantation and for giving a new lease of life to their son.