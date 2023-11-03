Live
KIMS Saveera doctors save patient with breathing issues
Anantapur: With the most advanced treatment, the medical team at KIMS Saveera saved a 68-year-old patient’s life, who has been suffering with breathing issues due to a blood clot in his lung blood vessels.
Briefing the media about the case, Dr Moode Sandeep, a senior interventional cardiologist, said that the patient had multiple health conditions including diabetes, high BP, obesity, uncontrolled cholesterol and chronic kidney disease. He also recently underwent cataract surgery and later diagnosed with pulmonary edema.
The patient was brought to KIMS Saveera hospital with severe breathing difficulty. Tests revealed that he had pulmonary embolism in blood vessels supplying to lungs. The patient was at risk of suffering fatal damage to lungs and heart if not treated immediately. The doctor said due to the patient’s many comorbidities, they opted for mechanical thrombectomy using advanced Penumbra Indigo Aspiration System. This was the first time this latest technique had been used in the Rayalaseema region. The patient responded well to the treatment and relieved in just one day. As the patient also had chronic kidney disease, Dr. Badarinath’s team performed Haemodialysis.