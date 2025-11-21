KIMS Saveera successfully treats rare brain arteriovenous malformation

Anantapur: Neurosurgeons at KIMS Saveera Hospital, Anantapur, successfully performed a challenging six-hour microsurgery to remove a rare brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in 47-year-old farmer Pakirappa from Kanekallu, saving his life and fully restoring his speech and mobility.

Pakirappa was rushed to hospital with sudden severe headache and altered consciousness. Scans revealed a complex AVM – a congenital tangle of arteries and veins without normal capillaries – located near critical areas controlling speech and movement.

Led by Consultant Neurosurgeons Dr C Anil and Dr Murali Mohanakrishna, the team used advanced microsurgical techniques and real-time intraoperative monitoring to safely excise the malformation and restore normal blood flow. Pakirappa recovered remarkably, regaining full functions and was discharged just five days post-surgery, returning to farming independently.

The doctors emphasised that many AVM patients remain asymptomatic until sudden life-threatening symptoms appear, making early diagnosis and expert intervention crucial. This landmark surgery highlights that complex brain procedures, earlier available only in metros like Hyderabad or Bengaluru, can now be performed with world-class outcomes at KIMS Saveera Hospital, bringing advanced neurosurgical care closer to Rayalaseema residents.