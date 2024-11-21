Kiosk set up for Anna Prasadam donations

Tirumala : TTD has set up a kiosk at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex (MTVAC) in Tirumala to make donations to the SV Anna Prasadam Trust run by TTD.

This kiosk, which was donated to TTD by Canara Bank, was inaugurated by TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Wednesday.

Through this kiosk, devotees can easily donate to the SV Anna Prasadam Trust amount ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 99,999, by scanning the QR code on the kiosk and making a donation through UPI.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the additional EO said that this kiosk is made available as a part of the complete digitalisation of TTD. He informed that more kiosks will be set up in future. Deputy EOs Lokanatham, Rajendra, Canara Bank DGM Ravindra Agarwal, AGM Nagaraju Rao, Tirumala branch manager Raghavan, and others participated in the programme.