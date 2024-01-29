Live
Kiran International School celebrates decennial celebrations
Amid an aura of exuberance and intellectual gravitas, Kiran International School celebrated its decennial milestone, marking a decade of unwavering commitment to curricular, co curricular and extra curricular excellence.
The Guest of the day, Prof. M. Vijju Latha, I/C Vice Chancellor Telangana, Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam, the Guest of Honour, Shri Krishna Kanth Patel, IPS,Chairman Sri Keval Chand Bhuriwale and Madam Kiran, Managing Director Sri Ritesh Bhuriwale, Principal Smt. T. Kasturi Reddy delivered speeches resonating with the nexus between erudition and character.
The celebratory ambience echoed through the lawns as esteemed guests gathered to commemorate this epochal occasion. Reflecting on its ten-year odyssey, the institution embraces optimism, propelling it toward a future marked by sustained scholastic excellence and societal enrichment.Through meticulously curated themes, captivating dances, and intellectually stimulating brain gain skits, the cultural events underscored the institution's intellectual acumen.